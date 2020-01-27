Leeds United Moukoudi transfer rumour scotched by Bielsa and Orta comments

Leeds United said they were in for three players this January window and three players have arrived at Elland Road. Ian Poveda and Elia Caprile have joined the Whites on permanent deals with today’s signing of French striker Jean- Kevin Augustin being a loan deal in the first instance. Yet, yesterday there were also rumours that United were back to France and chasing Harold Moukoudi.

22-year-old Moukoudi, a France-born central defender of Cameroonian ancestry, is on the books at Ligue 1 side Saint-Étienne having joined from AC Le Havre on a free transfer at the opening of last summer’s transfer window on July 1.

He’s said to be struggling to hold down a consistent place in Saint-Étienne’s side this campaign and has featured in 11 Ligue 1 games as well as three Europa League games. In total, the youngster is 15 games into his time at the club and they are willing to let him leave the club if the right proposal comes about.

Despite that willingness to let him go should a right proposal be received, the proposal will not be coming from Leeds United if Marcelo Bielsa and Victor Orta are to be believed. For Bielsa, it is back to the training pitch and the task of readying his charges for tomorrow night’s difficult game against bitter rivals Millwall FC.

MB on J-K A: “He’s a centre forward with mobility.” Doesn’t think he will play tomorrow. We didn’t have priorities … all the options Orta had were good. We finally settled on Augustin. Business complete for the window. #lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) January 27, 2020

That view by Leeds’ legendary Argentinian coach is also something shared by United’s Director of Football, Victor Orta who said something similar when speaking to the club website. When questioned, Orta said: “We had three goals and the main goals we have managed to get.”

With the transfer window seemingly closed. United can now turn their attention to tomorrow’s game against Millwall at Elland Road as the Whites look to get their promotion train back on the rails.