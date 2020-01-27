Leeds United fans respond to Augustin’s ‘No more Likes’ tweet

Since it was first ‘confirmed’ by French media giants L’Equipe, Leeds United fans across social media have been buzzing at what was then the anticipated arrival of Jean-Kevin Augustin at Elland Road. They say anticipation is 8/10ths the pleasure, well it is all pleasure now with the signing of the French striker.

After much media to’ing-and-fro’ing, the Whites finally put all the rumours and suppositions to bed as they announced that the Red Bull Leipzig striker had signed on loan until the end of the season, a season that Leeds United fans will hopefully see them promoted to the Premier League.

✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin on an initial loan deal from Red Bull Leipzig — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 27, 2020

He started out his football journey at French superstar club Paris Saint-Germain, hitting the first-team at an early age before earning a big-money, near £12m transfer to current side RB Leipzig. His form at the Bundesliga club brought about a move to French glamour side AS Monaco, where he has been for the first part of this current season.

Whilst on loan at Monaco, Augustin has featured in 13 games (10 in Ligue 1) for the French outfit this season since his arrival, getting on the scoresheet in the Coupe de la Ligue game against Marseille. Of his 10 Ligue 1 games, the young striker has only started in two of those appearances.

What United fans are likely salivating over is his lethal nature in front of goal. He has 20 goals in 67 games for RB Leipzig, his parent club, and has been prolific at youth level with France. For the young Bleus, August has hit 12 goals in 13 games (Under-19), six goals in six games (under-20) and five goals in nine games (Under-21) and it will be this lethality that Whites fans will be getting excited about.

Ahead of his confirmed signing for the Whites, Augustin had sent some Leeds fans into a tizzy after liking a series of tweets from them. This is something that the newly-signed striker acknowledged in his personal ‘announcement’ tweet (below) after the main confirmation was disseminated by Leeds United’s official media channels.

Augustin’s announcement brought to an end much conjecture and set fans’ hearts at rest, allaying fears that this window would end like the last with the Whites missing out on their #1 identified signing. Thankfully, shades of Dan James were avoided and Augustin is now a White, albeit on a temporary basis.

Here’s how some Leeds United fans responded to his ‘No more likes’ tweet.

J-KA tweets ‘I’m here’ – Leeds United fans respond

Welcome to Leeds United @33_augustin MOT 🙌🙌 — Benny 💙💛 (@BennyTaylsLUFC) January 27, 2020

This makes me happy — Sam ‘LUFC’ (@Samphil95) January 27, 2020

Go smash it. You know what to do! 🔥 — Right In The Gary Kellys (@RITGK) January 27, 2020

Bang them in, get us up and then sign permanently in the summer! Welcome to Leeds 💛💙 MOT — LUFCMOT (@LUFCMOTcom) January 27, 2020

Welcome, welcome! You’re gonna love it here, sunshine! — The Square Ball (@TheSquareBall) January 27, 2020