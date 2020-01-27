Tony Mowbray provides injury update on Blackburn Rovers midfielder Evans – surgery successful

Speaking to Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that midfielder Corry Evans has undergone successful surgery on the facial injuries suffered against Preston North End earlier this month.

Corry Evans was stretchered off the pitch in Blackburn Rovers’ 1-1 draw with Preston North End earlier this month. The midfielder was accidentally caught in the face by the boot of Preston skipper Tom Davies and now, it has been confirmed he has undergone surgery on injuries to his frontal lobe and eye socket.

The surgery is the first big step towards his recovery and Rovers boss Tony Mowbray provided a positive on Evans, revealing his surgery was successful. However, the Blackburn manager refused to put a time stamp on when Evans could be expected to return to action. Speaking to Lancs Live, he said:

“He’s had his op, and it went very well apparently. I think he’s going to spend between 10 days and a fortnight in his own environment, at home with his family.

“The surgeon suggested the operation went as well as it could have gone, and now it’s a period of six to eight weeks or so of waiting, really. I mean what can you do with a facial injury? It’s not as if you can strengthen it, not like you can go in the gym and do stuff.

“He will be back in the building in the next 10 days or so and will be made to attain what he needs to; his arms, his legs, keep his aerobic capacity going. Eventually, at some stage, get his heading form, heading footballs and getting his confidence back to use his head, and we’ll see. As I said before, let’s not put a timescale on this.

“It’s more psychological, when he has the confidence to make contact again. Then we’ll decide when he’s ready, when he’s got his boots on and back outside and he heads a ball, so we’ll give Corry all the time he needs. The injury will hopefully take care of itself and mends well, and he has the confidence to come back.”