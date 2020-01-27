QPR working hard to secure permanent deal for Nahki Wells

Speaking to the club’s official website, Queens Park Rangers CEO Lee Hoos has confirmed that the club are keen to sign striker Nahki Wells on a permanent basis after Burnley recalled him from his loan spell at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The form of Nahki Wells at loan club Queens Park Rangers has caught the attention of another club. Sky Sports News reported Lyall Thomas reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that the Robins had made an approach to try and sign Wells this month.

Now, with Burnley opting to recall Wells from his loan spell at Queens Park Rangers, a transfer battle for the striker is set to open up with the January transfer window closing on Friday. Bristol City are rumoured to have made their move for Wells and now, QPR have moved to state their intent.

Speaking on Monday, Lee Hoos – the club’s CEO – has moved to say that the club are keen to bring him back to Queens Park Rangers before the end of the month. He said:

“Burnley have recalled Nahki which is their right. I wouldn’t normally make any comments regarding potential transfer targets but in this instance it is important our supporters know we are keen to sign Nahki on a permanent basis.

“Our current valuations on the player are far apart and we cannot agree to a deal which will leave us in breach of FFP. We are working hard for a positive conclusion but we must ensure any agreement is financially viable for QPR.”