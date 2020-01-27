Charlton Athletic to make decision over potential signing of free agent Pogba

According to South London Press sports editor Richard Cawley, Florentin Pogba – brother of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba – is training with Championship outfit Charlton Athletic ahead of a potential move to the Addicks.

South London Press sports editor Richard Cawley reported on Twitter on Monday afternoon (see tweet below) that Charlton Athletic had brought in free agent defender Florentin Pogba to train with the club’s first-team. He said:

Florentin Pogba trained with Charlton's first team today. Looks like he will do the same tomorrow and after that club have a decision to make. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) January 27, 2020

Pogba is a free agent after departing MLS side Atlanta United and is on the lookout for a new club, and he made have found one in the form of Charlton Athletic. The Addicks are determined to make some new signings before the window slams shut on Friday and they will make a decision on whether or not they want to sign Pogba on a permanent basis soon.

The 29-year-old centre-back – brother of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba – will continue to train with the club tomorrow before Lee Bowyer and his coaching staff make a decision over his future.

Pogba is an experienced centre-back and has spent most of his career in France. He signed for Saint-Ettienne from CS Sedan in 2012 and spent six years with the French club. Since then, Pogba has gone on to play in Turkey with Genclerbirligi and in America with Atlanta United.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has been keen to add some new faces to his squad before embarking on the remainder of the season but with just a matter of days until the window slams shut, the Addicks have only been able to secure a loan deal for Aston Villa forward Andre Green.

With Pogba set to continue training with Charlton, it will be interesting to see if the Championship side opts to offer him a contract or if they look to bolster their defensive options elsewhere.