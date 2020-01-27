Blackburn Rovers midfielder Smallwood wanted by Huddersfield, Charlton, Wigan and Barnsley

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Blackburn Rovers man Richie Smallwood has been given permission to make a late move away from Ewood Park, and four Championship sides have registered an interest in signing the midfielder.

TEAMtalk has claimed that Blackburn Rovers will allow midfielder Richie Smallwood to make a move away from the club in the late stages of the January transfer window, given that his chances have been limited so far this season.

And, Smallwood is not without his suitors. A large number of teams have been said keen on the midfielder, with Championship quartet Huddersfield Town, Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic and Barnsley also said to be interested in signing Smallwood before the transfer window closes on Friday. League One side Sunderland and League Two outfit Bradford City have also been linked with a swoop for the Blackburn man.

Smallwood’s contract with Blackburn Rovers expires at the end of the season and it is added by TEAMtalk that the club will let him leave for a “nominal fee”, rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

Smallwood, 29, has not played once in the Championship so far this season, with his only appearances coming in the Carabao Cup. He started in the First Round win over Oldham Athletic and in the defeat to Sheffield United at the Second Round stage.

He is vastly experienced at Football League level, playing for Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Scunthorpe United and Blackburn Rovers, making a total of 311 senior career appearances (Transfermarkt).