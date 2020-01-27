Burnley looking to offer Nakhi Wells as part of the deal to sign Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill

Burnley are looking to offer striker Nakhi Wells as part of the deal to sign Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill according to Football Insider.

Wells was today recalled by Burnley from his loan spell at Queens Park Rangers with a view to selling him and could now use him as part exchange in a deal for Brownhill.

Brownhill has been in impressive side for the Championship side and has been consistently linked with a move to Turf Moor this January.

There have been extensive discussions with the Robins over the transfer of Brownhill and they are now looking to offer Wells as bait in order to capture their man.

Bristol City had already been linked with Wells following speculation of a recall and this has only heightened since confirmation this morning of the striker’s return to his parent club.

Brownhill has a £7million release clause in his contract which becomes active in the summer however City would be willing to consider similar offers this month as the midfielder looks set to leave Ashton Gate.

Burnley value Wells at around £3.5million and by offering him as part exchange, it will leave them with funds to improve other areas of their squad as they bid to ensure they steer clear of any relegation danger in the top flight.

Although Wells’ deal with the Premier League outfit expires in the summer Burnley are likely to cash in on him this month with a whole host of Championship sides having expressed interest in the 29-year-old Bermuda international.