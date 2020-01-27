West Brom eyeing a move for Sheffield United striker Callum Robinson

West Bromwich Albion are eyeing up a move for Sheffield United striker Callum Robinson this transfer window according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Slaven Bilic’s West Brom are still looking to add attacking reinforcements this month as they aim to sustain their push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Robinson has struggled to break into the first-team at Bramall Lane this season with Oli McBurnie, David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset all ahead of him in the pecking order along with further competition from veteran striker Billy Sharp.

Albion have previously been linked with Robinson last summer before he signed for the Blades from Preston North End with the striker wanting Premier League football.

However, with little movement on their interest in Croatian forward Mislav Orsic it appears that Robinson could well be one of the alternative strikers on Bilic’s wishlist.

Bilic has made it clear he wants to add some fresh faces to his squad with Hal Robson-Kanu, Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore the only senior strikers currently at his disposal.

The Republic of Ireland international has failed to make a real impact in the top flight so far with just one goal in 16 Premier League appearances since his summer move from Deepdale.

Blades boss Chris Wilder may be prepared to sanction a deal this month particularly with plenty of other options in attacking areas.

Robinson scored twelve goals in 27 games for Preston at this level in the 2018-19 season and his experience in the Championship and eye of goal could just prove to be the ideal addition to the West Brom squad.