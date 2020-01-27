Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier to sign new contract amidst Newcastle and Aston Villa interest

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier is ‘all set’ to sign a new long-term contract with the club.

Tavernier’s current contract is up at the end of next season, but Middlesbrough are hoping to tie the midfielder down to a long-term deal.

The 20-year old has been an important part of the squad this campaign, and has been vital in the successes under Jonathan Woodgate this term.

He has been used primarily as a number 10, but has lost his place in recent weeks due to the arrival of Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts. However, Woodgate’s long-term vision of the club is to have young, hungry players who want to play for the shirt, and Tavernier fits the bill having come through the academy system a few seasons ago.

Earlier in the window, the youngster was linked with a move to the Premier League. Both Newcastle United and Aston Villa were leading the chase, with West Ham United and Watford also keen.

He was also subject to two bids from Barnsley at the start of the season, but Middlesbrough’s valuation was not met, and the player stayed put at the Riverside.

There are plenty of first-teamers whose contract is up in the summer, with the likes of Dani Ayala, Jonny Howson, Djed Spence and George Friend all approaching the end of their current deals.

One player who has signed a new contract recently is Hayden Coulson, and Woodgate will be hoping to tie up a few more, starting with Tavernier.