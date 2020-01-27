Jarrod Bowen happy to stay at Hull City according to Grant McCann

Grant McCann has said Jarrod Bowen wants to stay at Hull City, according to a report by Hull Live.

The Tigers are trying to keep hold of their star man this week before the transfer deadline. However, their boss knows that if a big money bid comes in they will have to consider it.

Bowen, who is 23 years old, is out of contract at the KCOM Stadium at the end of the season but his side do hold the option for a further year. He has been linked Leeds United this month but a move to the Premier League is more likely, with Newcastle United being mentioned.

The right winger has scored 17 goals in all competitions so far this season, building on the combined 37 he has bagged over the past two seasons for the Yorkshire side.









McCann has provided an update on Bowen’s situation, as per Hull Live: “He doesn’t get concerned (about his future) and nor do I. What will be, will be and we’re comfortable either way. Jarrod loves playing for Hull and he showed that.”

“He’s said to me on numerous occasions that he wants to stay here and have that promotion push. But I’m a realist and I know if someone comes in with money that the club can’t turn down then we’ll have to think about it.”

He added: “He’s been unbelievable. I’ve seen it before when players get a sniff of big clubs coming in for them and they knock a manager’s door down saying they want to go and speak with them. Jarrod’s not done that, he’s just got on with his training every day. And that’s what makes him the player he is and that’s why he’s got the goals he’s got.”

Hull are currently seven points off the Championship Play-Offs and have back-to-back home games this week against Huddersfield Town and Brentford as they look to close the gap.