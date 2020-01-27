Leeds United striker endorsed as a ‘wonder kid’ by Lionel Messi

Leeds United needed a striker before the end of January and the club have made no secret of this fact, they were even prepared to splash the cash on any player who ticks Marcelo Bielsa’s boxes and will provide sufficient competition for current number nine Patrick Bamford…their search for a new hit-man had reached France and the clubs fans were very excited about the prospect…especially with the endorsements the player has.

Jean-Kevin Augustin, of RB Leipzig, was on loan at Monaco this season, but he was lusted after by Marcelo Bielsa, which means he was lusted after by Leeds United.

The player was interested in the move, happy with the deal offered by the Championship side according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, along with Monaco happy to end their loan agreement early to allow the move to happen this week, so hopes were elevated amongst supporters over the weekend.

Sources close to Augustin say he’s happy with what’s being offered by Leeds United and that Monaco will agree to terminate his loan from Leipzig. All the right noises. @TheAthleticUK #LUFC — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 26, 2020

With the following You Tube clip of the player, posted by Second Tier Podcast, doing the rounds, excitement is tangible at Elland Road as the fans eagerly await any update on the deal…

Jean-Kévin Augustin is reportedly set to join Leeds on loan 😱 He’s one of the best young strikers in Europe 🔥🔥 The 22-year-old moved to RB Leipzig for £11 million in 2017 💰 He could be exactly what Leeds have been looking for 👇#LUFC pic.twitter.com/qBvDPcZg2Q — Second Tier Podcast (@TheSecondTier) January 25, 2020

However, as if the excitement levels weren’t high enough, Augustin has an endorsement from when he was sixteen years old, from none other than Lionel Messi, stating that former PSG striker Augustin (22) was a wonder-kid for the future, as reported by Soccer Laduma, back in 2016.

So, the signs all pointed to Leeds United being on the brink of a humongous signing, a player that really could be the difference between maintaining or improving their current promotion push or whether the Whites wither away like last season.

Later in the morning the move was confirmed, with Augustin arriving at Elland Road in a move that was much quicker executed than many would have believed, he has signed an initial loan deal with Leeds with the West Yorkshire club obligated to make the move permanent in the summer should they achieve promotion.

A huge coup for Leeds United in their pursuit of glory this season, the fans will be hoping he hits the ground running!