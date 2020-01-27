The 72
Scunthorpe United poised to land Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Ian Lawlor on loan

Scunthorpe United have agreed a deal to sign Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Ian Lawlor on loan, according to BBC Humberside Sport on Twitter (tweet below).

Paul Hurst’s side have been in the hunt for a new stopper and look to have found their man now with Lawlor set to join the League Two side for the rest of the season.

Lawlor, who is 25 years old, has made 10 appearances in all competitions this term for Doncaster but has mainly been used as their back-up to QPR loanee Seny Dieng. He will be eager to get some regular game time at Scunny.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international started his career at Home Farm in Dublin before moving to Manchester City 2015. He never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side but taken on pre-season with them.

Lawlor had loan spells away in the lower leagues at Barnet and Bury before leaving City on a permanent basis for Doncaster in 2016. He helped the Yorkshire side gain promotion from League Two in his first season at the club.

He was then their number one for their next two years in League One but then lost his place last season as Doncaster got into the Play-Offs under Grant McCann.

This proposed loan switch to Scunthorpe will provide Lawlor a chance to get some games under his belt before deciding what to do for his next move in the summer.

