Gillingham looking to loan Wolves winger Jordan Graham

Gillingham are trying to sign Wolves winger Jordan Graham on loan, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (tweet below).

Gillingham. Trying to take winger Jordan Graham from Wolves on loan. Chance. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 27, 2020

Wolves are expected to loan out the out-of-favour wide man again before the end of the transfer window and this has alerted Steve Evans’ side.

Graham, who is 24 years old, is way down the pecking order at Molinuex and has not featured for them this season. He joined the Midlands side in 2014 on an initial loan deal that was made permanent a few months later from rivals Aston Villa.

He has since made 20 appearances for Wolves but has not been part of current manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans and has been loaned out to the likes of Oxford United, Fulham, Ipswich Town and Oxford United over the past few years.

Graham was set to be loaned out to Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Plovdiv but a deal fell through and he has had to stay with the Premier League side for the first half of this season.

Prior to his move to Wolves, Graham had risen up through the youth ranks at Villa and had loan spells at Ipswich and Bradford City.

Gillingham are now hoping they can provide him with some regular game time and a platform to get his career back on track. The Gills are currently 14th in League One and are six points off the Play-Off positions going into the remainder of the campaign.