The 72
The 72
Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski (33) during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Ipswich Town at Villa Park, Birmingham, England on 25 November 2017. Photo by Dennis Goodwin.
Championship

Millwall agree to sign Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski on permanent deal

By on 0 Comments
Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski (33) during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Ipswich Town at Villa Park, Birmingham, England on 25 November 2017. Photo by Dennis Goodwin.

Millwall have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski on a permanent deal from Ipswich Town, according to a report by Football Insider.

The experienced shot stopper has spent the first half of this season on loan from Ipswich Town with the Championship side and has impressed for the Lions.

Bialkowski, who is 32 years old, has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the London outfit and has been a key player in their push for the Play-Offs.

The stopper had previously spent five years at Portman Road and played 178 games for the Tractor Boys, winning their Player of the Season three times.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Leeds United, Bielsa and Augustin keen on deal but Monaco hold all the cards

Bialkowski left Ipswich on loan in the summer following their relegation to League One and is now set to leave them permanently on a deal to Millwall until 2021.

The once-capped Poland international started his career in his native country with a spell as a youngster at Olimpia Elbląg before he was snapped up by Gornik Zabrze in 2004. He was then brought to England by Southampton in 2006 and went on to play 42 times for the Saints in his seven years on the books at St Mary’s, as well as having loan spells away at Barnsley and Ipswich.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Charlton Athletic chasing loan deal for Norwich City's FA Cup hat-trick hero Adam Idah

Notts County signed him permanently in 2012 and he then spent two seasons in League One with them before re-joining Ipswich in the Championship.

Bialkowski now finds himself the number one at Millwall and will now be looking forward to another few years in the second tier.

About Author

Writer and reporter for The72. Hull City fan. Cover all teams in the Football League. Based in Manchester/Sheffield.

Related Posts