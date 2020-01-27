Millwall agree to sign Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski on permanent deal

Millwall have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski on a permanent deal from Ipswich Town, according to a report by Football Insider.

The experienced shot stopper has spent the first half of this season on loan from Ipswich Town with the Championship side and has impressed for the Lions.

Bialkowski, who is 32 years old, has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the London outfit and has been a key player in their push for the Play-Offs.

The stopper had previously spent five years at Portman Road and played 178 games for the Tractor Boys, winning their Player of the Season three times.

Bialkowski left Ipswich on loan in the summer following their relegation to League One and is now set to leave them permanently on a deal to Millwall until 2021.

The once-capped Poland international started his career in his native country with a spell as a youngster at Olimpia Elbląg before he was snapped up by Gornik Zabrze in 2004. He was then brought to England by Southampton in 2006 and went on to play 42 times for the Saints in his seven years on the books at St Mary’s, as well as having loan spells away at Barnsley and Ipswich.

Notts County signed him permanently in 2012 and he then spent two seasons in League One with them before re-joining Ipswich in the Championship.

Bialkowski now finds himself the number one at Millwall and will now be looking forward to another few years in the second tier.