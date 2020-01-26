Blackpool planning late transfer move for Ipswich playmaker Nolan

Blackpool’s Simon Grayson may have claimed to be satisfied with his transfer window, but he may not be done yet, with reports from the East Anglian Daily Times that Ipswich Midfielder Jon Nolan could be a deadline target.

Nolan, 27, was the previous boss Paul Hurst’s marquee signing during the August window of his short-lived Suffolk stay, Arriving from Hurst’s former team along with (already away from Suffolk on loan) Toto Nsiala in a combined deal rumoured to be worth £2 million.

Few of Hurst’s signings settled at Ipswich. Only two see regular action for the Suffolk club. With Nolan, a confident playmaker at previous clubs, not quite finding a rhythm and having a plethora of midfielders to compete with, looking likely the next one to move.

Ipswich returned to the top of the table on Saturday with Nolan an unused sub (again), and with Blackpool rumoured to be ready to pay ‘a significant sum’ the Scouser may relish a new start closer to home.

How much is a significant sum? Nolan was, to some, the bulk of the deal meaning Ipswich, who have no desire to sell, would want a return on their purchase similar to the outlay.

Blackpool are looking for a playmaking midfielder, and Nolan fits the bill, whether the two clubs can find common ground is the stalling point.

Ipswich have stopped the squad rotation recently, which has seen some club favourites become benchwarmers, Cole Skuse for one, a player who is also out-of-contract come June is a bench mate of Nolan, behind the currently favoured trio of Alan Judge, Emyr Huws and Flynn Downes, the latter also subject of speculation this window.

Idris El Mizouni has departed on loan for Cambridge, but the likes of Andre Dozzell, Teddy Bishop and Armando Dobra also vying for game time, could Nolan see this as an opportunity, and more importantly could Ipswich see this as an easy sell, especially with Danny Rowe, Jack Lankester and Tristan Nydam all returning from injury in the coming months?

With less than a week left in this window, could there be more to this than just paper talk and column inches?