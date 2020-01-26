Leeds United back to France and plotting Moukoudi transfer deal – West Brom, Derby and Stoke to challenge

According to the French media giant L’Equipe, Leeds United are to return to France in a further transfer chase for Saint-Etienne rising star Harold Moukoudi.

22-year-old Moukoudi, a France-born central defender of Cameroonian ancestry, is on the books at Ligue 1 side Saint-Étienne having joined from AC Le Havre on a free transfer at the opening of last summer’s transfer window on July 1.

He’s said o be struggling to hold down a consistent place in Saint-Étienne’s side this campaign and has featured in 11 Ligue 1 games as well as three Europa League games. In total, the youngster is 15 games into his time at the club and they are willing to let him leave the club if the right proposal comes about.

As well as the 15 total games he’s played for Saint-Étienne, Moukoudi has also 57 Ligue 2 games (six goals/one assist) under his belt from his time at Le Havre as well as 18 France caps at youth level, the last four caps coming for the Under-20s set-up of Les Bleus.

L’Equipe say that Leeds is one of four Sky Bet Championship sides set to “study the possibility” of bringing in the 6ft 3in centre-back during the last week of this transfer window. Alongside this quartet of Championship clubs, there is also the not so small matter of Premier League side Burnley waiting in the wings and also said to be interested.

However, a word of warning for those said interested. The hierarchy at Saint-Étienne would be “more sensitive to a sale than to a loan” which may have a bearing on the tactics that Leeds United might approach the French side with.