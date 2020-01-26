The 72
Leeds United fans during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England on 1 January 2020.
Leeds United fans await Augustin announcement as French star ‘likes’ Twitter comments

Social media and football often go together like black powder and a naked flame. When all is good with football, social is like walking on clouds; when it all goes bad…well it doesn’t bear thinking about.

Leeds United fans are voracious in their appetite for social media and how it allows them what seems like closer access to the players and club they worship. Like I said above, it’s all good when there’s positivity.

Take yesterday, for example. No sooner had the news broken that Leeds United was interested in French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, said fans were all over Twitter checking out flightpaths of jets over French airspace and transfer company schedules at airports. CSI Leeds United had struck and there wasn’t a set of secateurs in sight!

With Twitter, especially, playing such a prominent part in the way that fans receive their news of players and club it doesn’t take long for fans to get active on there. No sooner had Augustin been linked to the club, the French striker saw his follower numbers begin to rise.

After these fans had flooded YouTube with searches to view his skills and highlights reels, it was back to Twitter to @tag the player himself in various messages. In a way, doing this is an almost reflex action that fans cannot avoid. It mostly goes ignored by the player, although it is a form of catharsis for the fans.

Except, this time Jean-Kevin Augustin did something; he liked a series of tweets from Leeds United fans. Flame to black powder, that’s enough to convince many that Augustin is on his way and no official announcement is required.

Here are some of the tweets that J-KA has like from Whites fans.

Leeds United fans reach out of Twitter – Jean-Kevin Augustin ‘likes’ their tweets

