Crystal Palace ready £4million bid for West Brom star Nathan Ferguson

Crystal Palace are readying a £4million bid for West Bromwich Albion star Nathan Ferguson although Tottenham are set to pull out of the race according to The Sun.

Ferguson is out of contract in the summer although Albion have offered him a lucrative five-year deal with him yet to having sign an extension.

The right-back has made the breakthrough into the first-team this season and flourished under manager Slaven Bilic who converted him from a centre-back to a full-back after watching him in training.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed several impressive performances this season and emerged as one of the brightest, young talents in the Championship and West Brom will be wary of losing him on a free transfer in the summer.

There have also been rumours of foreign clubs being interested in the teenager for whom he could sign for at a knockdown price due to his age.

Tottenham Hotspur were also said to be monitoring Ferguson however they have been put off by the interest shown from foreign clubs.

Should he move to a club abroad, West Brom would only receive a compensation fee for the deal which would be a real blow considering the huge potential that he has shown.

Palace are said to be looking at Tottenham star Kyle Walker-Peters as a possible alternative to Ferguson should they fail to land the West Brom man.

It seems surprising that Spurs would decide against the pursuit of Ferguson considering their problems in the full-back areas and with Danny Rose looking likely to leave. Ferguson can play in either full-back position and would offer versatility to Jose Mourinho’s side.