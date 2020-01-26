Fulham successfully fend off Spurs and Aston Villa interest in star man Mitrovic with £40 million price tag

According to a report from the Daily Star, Fulham have succeeded in fending off interest in star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, slapping a £40 million price tag on his head amid interest from Premier League pair Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

It has been reported by the Daily Star that Premier League duo Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa were both holding an interest in Fulham’s star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, with the two sides looking to bolster their attacking options amid injuries to Harry Kane and Wesley respectively.

However, the pair will not be pursuing a move for Mitrovic after being informed of the striker’s asking price. It is said that Fulham slapped a £40 million price tag on the Serbian forward, proving too much for Spurs and Aston Villa.

That being said, if Fulham are not able to win promotion back to the Premier League, Spurs and Aston Villa could look to reignite their interest when a clause in Mitrovic’s contract becomes active.

Mitrovic has been a star performer since first arriving at Craven Cottage and that has not changed this season. The 25-year-old is the Championship’s top scorer with 18 goals in 26 appearances, wearing the armband for Scott Parker’s side on a number of occasions as well. The striker is currently on the sidelines with an ankle injury but is likely to return soon.

Parker and Fulham supporters will be hoping that Mitrovic continues his strong form when he returns from injury in the hope that his goals can help fire the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.