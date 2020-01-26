West Brom, Derby County, Stoke City and Barnsley all linked with St.Etienne defender Harold Moukoudi

West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City, Derby County and Barnsley have all been linked with a move for St.Etienne defender Harold Moukoudi according to French newspaper Le Parisien.

The centre-back is considered to be one of the French sides best players and manager Claude Puel is looking to retain him despite interest from a host of English sides.

The Championship sides aforementioned are all monitoring his situation ahead of a possible move this January as they look to bolster their squads for the second half of the campaign.

Moukoudi only joined St Etienne from Le Havre, where he started his career, in the summer and Puel has been impressed with the defender who has made 11 Ligue 1 starts this season.

Albion are thought to be the front-runners for Moukoudi and considering their position at the top of the Championship table they could have the edge in the race to sign him should they look to pursue the transfer.

With less than a week left until the transfer window closes, each of the Championship clubs will be eager to add defensive reinforcements with Barnsley and Stoke looking to steer clear of relegation.

West Brom have Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley and Ahmed Hegazi in their defensive ranks but with them having not been at their best in terms of defending, boss Slaven Bilic is open to adding further quality to his backline.

Moukoudi starred for the French youth side at international level before switching to Cameroon for whom he made his debut for towards the end of last year.