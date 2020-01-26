Huddersfield Town said keen on Gillingham striker Mandron – Peterborough United and Burton Albion also linked

According to a report from Football Insider, Huddersfield Town and League One pair Peterborough United and Burton Albion are all interested in Gillingham striker Mikael Mandron.

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley is said to be keen on adding a new striker to his ranks before the end of the January transfer window. And now, it has been claimed that the Terriers have identified a potential transfer target in the form of Mikael Mandron.

Mandron – currently plying his trade his League One with Gillingham – is said to be on the radar of Huddersfield Town, with Cowley looking to bring some more firepower to the John Smith’s Stadium. The Terriers are not the only team said keen on Mandron, League One pair Peterborough United and Burton Albion are also reported to be holding an interest in Mandron.

Football Insider says Mandron his being watched by Posh in case they lose star man Ivan Toney. However, the club have insisted that they are determined to keep Toney and have slapped a big price tag on the talisman to fend off interested.

Burton Albion are in the market for another striker having sold Liam Boyce to Scottish Premiership side Hearts earlier this week and Mandron is said to have been earmarked as a possible replacement.

Mandron has spent much of his career in the Football League, spending time on loan with Fleetwood Town, Shrewsbury Town and Hartlepool United while in the academy at Sunderland, eventually leaving to sign for Eastleigh on a permanent basis. Since then, the 25-year-old has gone on to play for Wigan Athletic, Colchester United and now, Gillingham.