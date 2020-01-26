Charlton Athletic preparing loan offer for Spurs starlet Parrott

According to a report from the Daily Star, Charlton Athletic are ready to make a move to try and sign Tottenham Hotspur starlet Troy Parrott on loan until the end of the season.

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has been determined to bolster his ranks before embarking on the remainder of the season, but Andre Green has been the only incoming so far this month, signing on loan from Aston Villa. And now, reports have emerged that the Addicks are lining up a swoop for another Premier League loan deal.

Charlton Athletic want to offer Parrott the chance to play regular first-team football. Parrott, 17, has played two times for Spurs’ senior side despite his age but has made just one substitute appearance since the arrival of Jose Mourinho, coming off the bench in a 5-0 win over Burnley in December.

The youngster has been in prolific form for Spurs’ youth sides. Parrott has scored six goals in four games in the UEFA Youth League, also netting twice for the club’s Under-23s side in the Premier League 2. His form for the club’s Under-18s side (14 appearances, 17 goals and three assists) has seen him progress through the club’s academy quickly.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs sanction a loan move away for Parrott before the end of the window and if Charlton are able to tempt him to The Valley, with Lee Bowyer determined to bolster his attacking options.