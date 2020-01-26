Charlton Athletic fail in attempt to sign West Ham defender Reid – player rejects loan move

According to a report from the Daily Star, West Ham defender Winston Reid has turned down the chance to sign for Charlton Atheltic on loan until the end of the season, deciding to remain with the Hammers as they look to fight off relegation to the Championship.

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has been keen to add some new faces to his squad this month but it has proved difficult for the Addicks. Andre Green has been the only arrival at The Valley and with less than a week of the window remaining, Charlton will be hoping for a busy end to the window.

Now, it has been reported that the Championship club have had a loan move rejected by West Ham defender Winston Reid. Reid is only just returning to fitness after an 18-month injury lay-off and rather than join Charlton on loan, he is keen to remain at the London Stadium to help David Moyes’ side in their efforts to maintain their Premier League status.

Reid is an experienced defender and has captained West Ham, displaying his leadership qualities in the Hammers’ backline. In total, he has played 223 times for West Ham since signing in 2010, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists in the process.

Reid has also been capped 25 times by New Zealand, also representing Denmark’s Under-19s, Under-20s and Under-21s as a youngster.

With Charlton’s latest swoop for a new arrival failing, the club will be hoping they can find luck elsewhere as Lee Bowyer continues in his efforts to bring some new faces in at The Valley.