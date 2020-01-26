Hull City boss Grant McCann reflects on FA Cup defeat to Chelsea

Hull City boss Grant McCann has said his side can take plenty of positives from their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea yesterday.

The Tigers have been knocked out of the FA Cup but gave their Premier League opponents some worries in the second-half in a sold-out KCOM Stadium.

Chelsea led at half-time after Michi Batshauyi’s early strike and doubled their lead on 64 minutes when Fikayo Tomori headed home against his former club.

Hull pulled one back through deflected Kamil Grosicki free-kick but could not find an equaliser in the closing stages.

McCann spoke after the game and said, as per the Tigers’ official club website: “I think the players will take a lot from it, especially the second half performance. We pushed and pushed but couldn’t quite get that equaliser.”

“I was pleased with the response of the boys after going 2-0 down and I thought we had some really good performances from our players. Robbie McKenzie was one and that just shows how quickly it can turn for a player. He’s gone from not being on the bench last week to being in the team and going up against Pedro and (Callum) Hudson-Odoi this week. He did really well.”

He added: “A lot of people are talking about the fact that Chelsea made eight changes today. We had eight players missing. We put a really good shift in during that second half.”

It is time for Hull to focus back on Championship action and they have back-to-back home games against Huddersfield Town and Brentford coming up next week.