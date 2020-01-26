Leeds United said “happy” to bid again for Bowen – different opinions mentioned

According to The Daily Star’s Aaron Stokes, Leeds United are ready to revisit their interest in Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen with an increased offer that could be worth up to £25million for the Tigers.

Interest in Bowen goes back to earlier this month and news coming via The Sun’s Alan Nixon that the Whites had thrown their hand in to land the prolific Tigers winger, hoping that a £3million loan fee and a £15million obligation upon promotion.

Bowen has proved both lethal and consistent in the Sky Bet Championship since breaking through at Hull City. He possesses a lethal nature in front of goal that the Whites have been lacking this season. 23-year-old Bowen, whose deal is up this summer (although the Tigers have the option of extending by an extra year), has 16 goals and five assists in 27 appearances for the Tigers this season.

Goals are the currency that strikers and attacking players trade in and those 16 from this season are part of a 54-goal haul for the East Yorkshire outfit and it is this output that drives his worth to the Tigers and the cost to any interested side.

That initial interest has all gone quiet and United are instead linked with exciting French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin who is tipped to join the Whites on loan from German side Red Bull Leipzig. However, the Star’s Stokes indicates that Leeds are ready to go back in for Bowen at the same level as their previous bid with Hull’s huge £28million valuation not garnering any Premier League interest.

Yet, Stokes’ affirmation that Leeds are “happy” to go back in for Bowen flies in the face of what The Athletic’s Phil Hay is saying on his personal Twitter feed (tweet – below). Hay is very well connected at Leeds from his time as chief football writer at the Yorkshire Evening Post and, due to these connections, is trusted as the go-to man for Leeds United news.

no, there isn’t the budget. They’ve got room for one. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 26, 2020

For Hay, Leeds United are only going big on Augustin and not splitting their available funds between the French striker and any of the domestic targets who have been mentioned in the press. A medical has been scheduled for tomorrow, a successful completion this will leave Leeds United fans thankful that their transfer business is not being done as the window begins to slam shut.