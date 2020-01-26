Celtic weighing up move for Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson

Celtic are weighing up a move for Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The Scottish Premiership champions could look to test the Robins’ resolve with a bid before the end of the transfer window.

Eliasson, who is 24 years old, has scored three goals and gained an impressive 11 assists so far this season for Lee Johnson’s side. He is out of contract at Ashton Gate in the summer, though the Championship outfit hold an option for a further year.

Bristol City swooped to sign him in August 2017 from IFL Norrkoping for a fee of around £1.8 million and he made 18 appearances during his first campaign in England, followed by 36 appearances in all competitions last term where he chipped in with three goals from out wide.

The former Sweden Under-21 international started his career at Falkenbergs FF in his native country and rose up through their youth ranks before going on to play 33 times for them in the Superettan as a youngster.

AIK signed him in January 2014 and he spent three years with the 12-time Swedish champions before his move to IFL Norrkoping.

Eliasson has established himself as an important player for Bristol City this season but they could face a battle to hold on to him next week. Celtic are in the hunt for potential reinforcements as they look to retain their dominance in Scotland and have identified him as a top target. Can they lure him up the border?