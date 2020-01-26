The 72
The 72
View of Elland Road before the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 3 February 2018. Picture by Paul Thompson.
Championship

Leeds United offer provides “all the right noises” for striker target Augustin

By on 0 Comments
View of Elland Road before the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 3 February 2018. Picture by Paul Thompson.

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay on Twitter (tweet – below), the offer from Leeds United meets with the satisfaction of striker target Jean-Kevin Augustin whose ‘transfer’ from Red Bull Leipzig to Elland Road edges another step closer.

Leeds were revealed as somewhat shocked suitors in the chase for the exciting French youngster, who once outscored someone called Kylian Mbappe, and who came through the ranks at legendary French club Paris Saint-Germain. Since that L’Equipe reveal, Leeds United fans have been in somewhat of a lather at the news that such an exciting youngster could be heading to Elland Road.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Bristol City eyeing up Peterborough hotshot Ivan Toney as transfer target

Reports are coming out that there is a medical set for tomorrow at the West Yorkshire club, something that has been put forward by Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath (tweet – below). Leeds United fans have seen hope built up before, only to have it dashed and split asunder to lay in fragments at their feet.

These fans only need to cast their minds back to last January and the deadline day mess that saw Swansea’s Dan James stranded at Elland Road after Swans chairman, Huw Jenkins, refused to pick up the phone to sign-off the deal to bring him to West Yorkshire.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Hull City boss Grant McCann reflects on FA Cup defeat to Chelsea

However, if the source providing Phil Hay with his information is to be believed, and Hay has an excellent track record of being bang on the money, it could be a very exciting Monday evening for Leeds United fans who will now spend until then internally chanting “Announce Augustin!”

About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts