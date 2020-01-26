Leeds United offer provides “all the right noises” for striker target Augustin

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay on Twitter (tweet – below), the offer from Leeds United meets with the satisfaction of striker target Jean-Kevin Augustin whose ‘transfer’ from Red Bull Leipzig to Elland Road edges another step closer.

Sources close to Augustin say he’s happy with what’s being offered by Leeds United and that Monaco will agree to terminate his loan from Leipzig. All the right noises. @TheAthleticUK #LUFC — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 26, 2020

Leeds were revealed as somewhat shocked suitors in the chase for the exciting French youngster, who once outscored someone called Kylian Mbappe, and who came through the ranks at legendary French club Paris Saint-Germain. Since that L’Equipe reveal, Leeds United fans have been in somewhat of a lather at the news that such an exciting youngster could be heading to Elland Road.

Reports are coming out that there is a medical set for tomorrow at the West Yorkshire club, something that has been put forward by Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath (tweet – below). Leeds United fans have seen hope built up before, only to have it dashed and split asunder to lay in fragments at their feet.

Jean-Kévin Augustin to have medical at #Leeds tomorrow. #LUFC look to have won the race despite Palace, Brighton, Nice and St Etienne being admirers of the RB Leipzig striker — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 26, 2020

These fans only need to cast their minds back to last January and the deadline day mess that saw Swansea’s Dan James stranded at Elland Road after Swans chairman, Huw Jenkins, refused to pick up the phone to sign-off the deal to bring him to West Yorkshire.

However, if the source providing Phil Hay with his information is to be believed, and Hay has an excellent track record of being bang on the money, it could be a very exciting Monday evening for Leeds United fans who will now spend until then internally chanting “Announce Augustin!”