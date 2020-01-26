The 72
The 72
The Kcom Stadium before during the Premier League match between Hull City and Watford at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England on 22 April 2017. Photo by Craig Zadoroznyj.
Championship

Hull City trying to sign Stockport County defender Festus Arthur

By on 0 Comments
The Kcom Stadium before during the Premier League match between Hull City and Watford at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England on 22 April 2017. Photo by Craig Zadoroznyj.

Hull City are attempting to sign Stockport County defender Festus Arthur, according to BBC Humberside Sport journalist David Burns (tweet below).

The Tigers are looking to bolster their youth ranks by bringing in the youngster from the National League.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Leeds United supporters comment after fan captures next signing snaps

Arthur, who is 18 years old, is highly-rated by Stockport and is being tipped for a big future in the game. The likes of Leicester City and Barnsley have also been linked with him this winter.

The powerful defender has made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Hatters during the first half of this season. His contract at Edgeley Park expires in the summer though Jim Gannon’s side hold an option for a further year, though it appears the North-West outfit will face a battle to keep him anyway.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Charlton Athletic to hold further talks with Lyle Taylor over future

Arthur had a loan spell at Glossop North End last season to gain some first team experience and has established himself as a regular for Stockport since his return.

Hull have managed to sign Herbie Kane, Mallik Wilks and Martin Samuelsen so far in this transfer window from Liverpool, Barnsley and West Ham United respectively. Grant McCann’s side are expecting a quiet end to the month in terms of incomings but adding Arthur to their ranks would be a bonus.

Their main aim is to keep hold of star man Jarrod Bowen and find new homes for out-of-favour duo Markus Henriksen and David Milinkovic.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Leeds United medical for Augustin set for tomorrow - beat Premier League sides to deal

The Tigers were knocked out of the FA Cup yesterday after a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

About Author

Writer and reporter for The72. Hull City fan. Cover all teams in the Football League. Based in Manchester/Sheffield.

Related Posts