Hull City trying to sign Stockport County defender Festus Arthur

Hull City are attempting to sign Stockport County defender Festus Arthur, according to BBC Humberside Sport journalist David Burns (tweet below).

Grant McCann confirms to @HumbersideSport that @HullCity are trying to sign Stockport defender Festus Arthur. He's an 18 year-old centre-half. McCann says they're not sure whether they'll get him but they have been trying. #hcafc — David Burns (@bbcburnsy) January 26, 2020

The Tigers are looking to bolster their youth ranks by bringing in the youngster from the National League.

Arthur, who is 18 years old, is highly-rated by Stockport and is being tipped for a big future in the game. The likes of Leicester City and Barnsley have also been linked with him this winter.

The powerful defender has made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Hatters during the first half of this season. His contract at Edgeley Park expires in the summer though Jim Gannon’s side hold an option for a further year, though it appears the North-West outfit will face a battle to keep him anyway.

Arthur had a loan spell at Glossop North End last season to gain some first team experience and has established himself as a regular for Stockport since his return.

Hull have managed to sign Herbie Kane, Mallik Wilks and Martin Samuelsen so far in this transfer window from Liverpool, Barnsley and West Ham United respectively. Grant McCann’s side are expecting a quiet end to the month in terms of incomings but adding Arthur to their ranks would be a bonus.

Their main aim is to keep hold of star man Jarrod Bowen and find new homes for out-of-favour duo Markus Henriksen and David Milinkovic.

The Tigers were knocked out of the FA Cup yesterday after a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.