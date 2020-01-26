Burnley monitoring QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel

Burnley are keeping an eye on the progress of QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (tweet below).

Burnley. Looking closely at Bright Osayi Samuel. No wonder. Poss signing for this window or next. Obvious poss of Wells swap. Bristol City Forest Wigan also in Wells race. Highest bidder gets him. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 26, 2020

The pacey wide man has made a blistering start to the season for the Hoops under Mark Warburton and they will face a battle to hold on to his services in the future.

Osayi-Samuel, who is 22 years old, has scored five goals and gained five assists in 22 appearances in all competitions for the London side this term.

Burnley could potentially use Nakhi Wells as part of a deal to lure him to Turf Moor, with the striker having impressed on loan at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium over the past couple of campaigns. However, he has the likes of Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Wigan Athletic after him too.

Osayi-Samuel was born in Nigeria but moved to England at the age of 10. He started his career at Blackpool and rose up through their youth ranks before making his professional debut in a Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday in March 2015.

He went on to play 79 games for the Tangerines as a youngster and played a key part in their promotion to League One in 2017.









QPR swooped to sign him in September 2017 and he played 18 times in his first year at the club before playing 34 times in all competitions last term.

The Hoops will be eager to see off interest from Burnley in this transfer window at least and keep hold of their rapid winger.