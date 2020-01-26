Leeds United medical for Augustin set for tomorrow – beat Premier League sides to deal

According to Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath (tweet – below), Jean-Kevin Augustin is set for a medical at Elland Road tomorrow after the Whites beat off a host of top sides to capture his signature.

Jean-Kévin Augustin to have medical at #Leeds tomorrow. #LUFC look to have won the race despite Palace, Brighton, Nice and St Etienne being admirers of the RB Leipzig striker — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 26, 2020

News of the Whites interest in Augustin first crept onto these shores thanks to a tweet from The Athletic’s Phil Hay which was then expanded on by French media giants L’Equipe who more or less confirmed that Augustin was set to be a Leeds United player sooner rather than later.

Until interest in former Paris Saint-Germain striker Augustin surfaced, the Whites had been focusing on domestic strikers such as Che Adams, Andre Gray and Jarrod Bowen. However, with their clubs playing hardball over the possibility of any form of deal, Leeds were forced to take their interest elsewhere and look at other targets.

In bringing in RB Leipzig’s Augustin, Leeds United have beaten a host of more illustrious sides in Brighton, Crystal Palace, Nice and St Etienne to his capture. It is being said that a huge part of this win for the Whites has been the pull of Marcelo Bielsa in the striker’s decision to choose Leeds over this quartet of top-tier sides.

Since news broke and was then ‘confirmed’ that Augustin was set to become a White, Leeds United fans have been on high alert and have tracked planes across French air space with the skill that could land them a new occupation. The announcement itself has caused quite a stir in and amongst Leeds fans and it is safe to say that excitement is mounting.

However, as Whites fans are painfully aware with the Dan James debacle from last January indelibly burned into their psyche, nothing can be taken for granted until a name is inked and dried on a piece of paper. With tomorrow, according to McGrath, being the supposed date for Augustin’s medical it will be another day of waiting for Leeds United fans.

At least it will be a day ahead of the closing of the transfer, rather than minutes ticking away on the deadline day itself.