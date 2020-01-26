The 72
A general view of Elland Road during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 20 January 2018. Photo by Craig Zadoroznyj.
Championship

Leeds United deal for Augustin not yet done – Hay says it is “promising”

Yesterday, Twitter was all buzzing with Leeds United fans tracking planes across French airspace and looking at executive transfers between airports. For all that, you can blame French media outlet L’Equipe and their confirmatory spilling of les haricots regarding the Whites being in for Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Augustin first made his breakthrough in football at Paris Saint-Germain and was already showing a lethal nature in front of goal that, at the time, outshone another French youngster by the name of Kylian Mbappe. His form for the French superstars, as well as his potential, brought about a big-money move to German side Red Bull Leipzig.

He’s impressed for RB Leipzig, scoring 20 goals in 67 games for the Bundesliga side but has found himself on loan back to France with glamour side AS Monaco. This season for the French side has seen him criminally underused having featured in just 10 Ligue 1 games – only two as a starter.

Various reports have since come out that Augustin is on his way, on the point of signing, is a done deal and it has created something of a fervour amongst the Leeds United fanbase.

However, as Leeds fans will testify after the Dan James debacle last January, it is no good counting vos poulets before they are hatched, and that is something that The Athletic’s Phil Hay warns against in a Twitter conversation with some Leeds United fans.

So, until the ink, that is Jean-Kevin Augustin’s signature, has dried on the dotted line, that is Leeds United’s loan offer, it is a case of patient waiting for Leeds United fans. Until then, these Whites fans will have to satisfy themselves with salivating over the form that he has shown in front of goal for France’s youth sides for whom he has hit 12 goals in 13 games (Under-19), six goals in six games (under-20) and five goals in nine games (Under-21).

