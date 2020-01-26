Manchester United in for Sunderland starlet – wanting a slice of Pye

Manchester United is a name synonymous with not only English football in particular but world football in general. They need no introduction. Now, with Ole at the wheel, the Red Devils are looking to rebuild from somewhat inconsistent form. According to Alan Nixon, writing for The Sun, one part of that rebuild will be bringing in Sunderland starlet Logan Pye.

Nixon states that United are looking to steal a march on interest from fellow Premier League side Arsenal in awarding the Sunderland youngster a five-year deal. Whilst not yet making the breakthrough to the Black Cats first-team set-up, Manchester United, Arsenal and what Nixon terms “a host of Premier League clubs” have been alerted to his potential through his displays for England’s youth sides and Sunderland’s Under 18s.

16-year-old left-back Pye has five appearances for England’s Under-16 side, first turning out for the Young Lions aged 14 in a 2-1 friendly win against Turkey where he played 60 minutes. Aside from that debut, he has also featured in games against Albania, Moldova and Russia.

Away from the international stage, youngster Pye featured 13 times for Sunderland’s Under-18s in last season’s Under-18 Premier League competition. In this set of appearances, he has scored once in a 6-1 loss to West Brom’s youngsters and added an assist in a 2-1 loss to bitter rivals Newcastle United.

United expressed a degree of interest in the youngster last summer, according to the Manchester Evening News, where a fee of around “£500,000 plus add-ons was touted.” That figure, given the magnitude of his displays, could be a figure that rises.

With Arsenal waiting in the wings, the Sun’s Nixon says that “the Red Devils will offer versatile Pye a long-term commitment in order to seal the deal” that draws him away from Tyneside, veers away from North London and sees him head to Manchester.