Leeds United chase for Augustin over says French journalist Bouhafsi

Since news first started to come through, from the likes of L’Equipe, that Leeds United were interested in Jean-Kevin Augustin, Whites fans have been in raptures awaiting his arrival. According to French journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, who works for RMC Sport, says in a tweet (below), on his personal Twitter feed, that it is about to come to fruition.

Until interest in former Paris Saint-Germain striker Augustin surfaced, the Whites had been focusing on domestic strikers such as Che Adams, Andre Gray and Jarrod Bowen. However, with their clubs playing hardball over the possibility of any form of deal, Leeds were forced to take their interest elsewhere and look at other targets.

It seems that one target that United and Marcelo Bielsa have settled on is Jean-Kevin Augustin whose loan from Red Bull Leipzig to Monaco has been cut short apparently to allow goal-scoring French youth international Augustin to join the West Yorkshire club on loan. It is said by L’Equipe that Leeds’ deal for Augustin is one of an initial loan until the end of the season with a purchase option at the end of the season.

Whilst on loan at Monaco, Augustin has featured in 13 games (10 in Ligue 1) for the French outfit this season since his arrival, getting on the scoresheet in the Coupe de la Ligue game against Marseille. Of his 10 Ligue 1 games, the young striker has only started in two of those appearances. What fans are likely salivating over is his lethal nature in front of goal. He has 20 goals in 67 games for RB Leipzig, his parent club, and has been prolific at youth level with France.

For the young Bleus, August has hit 12 goals in 13 games (Under-19), six goals in six games (under-20) and five goals in nine games (Under-21) and it will be this lethality that Whites fans will be getting excited about as rumours build of his imminent arrival.