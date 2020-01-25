The 72
Stadium shot during Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.
Leeds United to profit after Watford enter bid for Danny Rose

According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, Leeds United could be in for a mini-windfall due to a near 13-year-old sell-on clause in their sale of Danny Rose to Tottenham Hotspur. The reason of this coming about is that Premier League side Watford are said to have entered a bid for Rose.

Rose joined Leeds United’s youth set-up in 2005, transferring to North Londoners Spurs two years later for a fee reported to be £900,000. That deal has widely been reported to have included a sell-on clause set at 10% as the Whites looked to cash in on any future sale of the Doncaster-born defender.

Since leaving Elland Road and Leeds United, Rose has risen through the ranks at Spurs and has turned out 214 times for them scoring 10 goals and providing 29 assists. That total includes 12 Premier League appearances this season, as well as four Champions League appearances.

Football Insider’s Veysey says that Nigel Pearson’s Watford side “are working on a deal” to land left-back Rose with Spurs said looking “to offload him by the end of this month.” Veysey adds that a ‘Leeds source’ has told them that the Whites “are increasingly hopeful” that they will benefit from the negotiated clause inserted when Rose left for Spurs.

It won’t be the first time that Watford has entertained a bid for Rose, the Hornets buzzing Spurs last summer with a £14million for the former England defender. That bid was rejected by Spurs as being too low and the Londoners are said to be looking at receiving a fee of £20million for the former Leeds man.

So, if the Whites are to get their 10% sell-on, then Watford are going to have to up the ante a little.

