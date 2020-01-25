Nottingham Forest to suffer as Leeds United Augustin chase edges closer

According to a report by the Nottinghamshire Live website, Forest could be about to suffer somewhat as Leeds United’s pursuit of French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin edges closer to reality.

As far as it all goes, the stars are aligning perfectly for Leeds United as their surprise chase for French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin begins to become a little more mundane. What started as noted ‘interest’ soon became a live story of some significance with L’Equipe pretty much insisting it was a foregone conclusion.

Since then, Twitter has been an excited, happy place for Whites fans which makes a welcome change from the battleground it usually resembles. Comments are being passed back and forth and there’s even a dedicated legion of United fans tracking the movements of aircraft across French airspace.

This, say Nottinghamshire Live, is a “transfer update that won’t please Nottingham Forest” who were thought to also be in the hunt for the former Paris Saint-Germain and current Red Bull Leipzig front man. the two sides meet at Forest’s City Ground in two weeks with Forest currently four points behind Leeds who are second in the table.

Leeds have suffered somewhat with wastefulness in front of goal and their hard-to-please fans are right to be worried that a nine-point buffer has suddenly been reduced to just three points. Forest fans have seen their charges increase in consistency with four wins in their last five games after somewhat indifferent form over the games before that.

Still, it remains to be seen in Augustin is to become a Leeds United player but one thing is certain – if the performances he delivers match the hype being created then Forest might just regret not going in harder for the fleet-footed Frenchman.