Leeds United fans during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England on 1 January 2020.
Leeds United fans respond as Whites Twitter goes all CSI with plane tweets

Leeds United are said to be signing Red Bull Leipzig’s young striker Jean-Kevin Augustin who has reportedly been permitted to cut short his loan at AS Monaco to become a White.

Leeds have been in the market for a striker since Eddie Nketiah returned to Arsenal after the Gunners cut short his stay at the club over concerns about a lack of playing time. Marcelo Bielsa was very clear that the West Yorkshire club needed a replacement for Nketiah and the hunt began for one.

It has been a hunt that has seen some heavyweight domestic names thrown up that the Whites were reportedly considering. Players such as Che Adams, Andre Gray, and Jarrod Bowen have been linked with reports stating that an arrival would be on the now ubiquitous ‘loan-to-buy’ format of a deal.

However, the news that United are in for Augustin means that domestic names are off the agenda as the Whites navigate the choppy waters of the EFL’s Financial Fair Play regulations. Yet, in landing the former Paris Saint-Germain youngster, Leeds United will have more than fair recompense for missing out on any domestic target.

With fans falling over themselves in a mad scramble to watch YouTube highlights and clips of the youngster in action, there has been a sense of building excitement that the West Yorkshire club are going to end their transfer business with nearly a week to spare.

Watching YouTube clips and hoping beyond hope for an early finish to the transfer window isn’t the only way that Leeds United fans have responded to the advancement of news that Augustin’s transfer could be a reality. Dusting off their detective skills, some Whites fans have gone all CSI Leeds on Twitter what with tracking planes and such.

Here’s a selection of the detective work being done by Leeds United fans as news of a possible deal for Jean-Kevin Augustin percolates.

Leeds United fans turn into air traffic control over Augustin rumour

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

