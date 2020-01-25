Leeds United target hunt moves closer as Augustin given permission to leave Monaco says journalist

Leeds United’s hunt for a striker to replace the recalled Eddie Nketiah could soon be over if reports from France are true. These reports took on added significance when Monaco dropped him from the squad for today’s game against RC Strasbourg.

Now, with the following tweet from The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, this pursuit of Jean-Kevin Augustin has taken a step closer:

Monaco have given Jean-Kévin Augustin permission to cut short his loan from RB Leipzig. Leeds among the teams interested in the striker. Has only played for #ASMonaco this season and free to join another club. #LUFC #rbleipzig — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 25, 2020

When Arsenal recalled Nketiah from Elland Road, the Gunners concerned about a lack of playing time for their starlet striker, Marcelo Bielsa was very quick to state that a replacement was needed. This was obvious to all Leeds United fans, worried as they were that the striker depth behind incumbent first-choice forward Patrick Bamford was, to say the least, threadbare at its very best.

‘Moves’ for domestic strikers such as the aforementioned are likely to be scrapped with the EFL’s Financial Fair Play regulations hovering like the plague in the background, a dark cloud forcing clubs to be prudent. L’Equipe say that the talented Augustin “should join in the coming hours the English club.”

With McGrath’s tweet (above), and with the stars seemingly falling into alignment for the Whites, Augustin’s arrival could be in the sooner rather than the later bracket. Any announcement on his arrival should mean the end of Leeds United’s search for a domestic replacement from amongst names put forward such as Jarrod Bowen, Che Adams and Andre Gray.

Whites fans will be wanting to see that explosiveness in front of goal that the former Paris Saint-Germain forward has shown for France at youth level. For the young Bleus, August has hit 12 goals in 13 games (Under-19), six goals in six games (under-20) and five goals in nine games (Under-21) and it will be this lethality that Whites fans will be getting excited about as rumours build of his imminent arrival.