Blackpool snap up James Husband on permanent deal from Norwich City

Blackpool have signed James Husband on a permanent deal from Norwich City, as announced by their official club website this morning.

The left-back has penned an 18-month contract with the League One side, with an option for a further year.

Husband, who is 26 years old, has spent the first half of this season on loan with the Tangerines and has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Simon Grayson’s side.

The Leeds-born defender started out at Doncaster Rovers and played 71 times for them before moving to Middlesbrough in 2014. He played eight times for the North-East club before having loan spells away at Huddersfield Town and Fulham.

Norwich came calling in 2017 but he struggled for game time with the Canaries and was shipped out on loan to Fleetwood last season before joining Blackpool in July.

Husband is looking forward to the next couple of years at Bloomfield Road and has said, as per their website: “I’m delighted to be staying. This is one of the most ambitious clubs in the league and I’m glad to be part of it. Everybody in this club wants to get to the Championship and you’ve seen that ambition with the players that we’ve signed in this window.”

Grayson is pleased to have got this deal done: “James has been a consistent performer for us this season and has the experience of playing in a few different positions. The plan has always been to sign him permanently and we’re pleased that we’ve now got the deal done.”

Husband will now be eager to help in Blackpool’s push for the Play-Offs between now and the end of the campaign.