Sunderland make improved move for Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty

Sunderland have made an improved offer for Rangers’ Greg Docherty, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Black Cats saw a deal for the midfielder stall earlier this week but have moved back in for him now.

Docherty, who is 23 years old, is being allowed to leave Steven Gerrard’s side this month having only made five appearances for the Glasgow outfit during the first half of this season. He has also been linked with Charlton Athletic.

The ex-Scotland Under-21 international spent last season on loan in League One with Shrewsbury Town and was a real hit for Sam Rickett’s side. He made 50 appearances for the Shrews in all competitions and chipped in with 10 goals.

Docherty joined Rangers in January 2018 from Hamilton Academical on a four-year contract but has played just 19 times since making the switch to Ibrox.

He started his career at Hamilton and rose up through their youth ranks before breaking into their senior side. He helped them gain promotion from the Scottish Championship in 2013 and retain in the top flight the following seasons, making 108 appearances for them before leaving.

Sunderland are in need of some reinforcements this month to help kick-start their promotion push from the third tier. Docherty would add more energy and enthusiasm into Phil Parkinson’s midfield and proved last season that he is a useful player at this level.

They have so far snapped up striker Kyle Lafferty and defender Bailey Wright, but based on last night’s 0-0 against Doncaster Rovers, it is evident they need more quality.