AC Milan and West Ham hoping to Cash in on Forest defender – big price on head

According to the Daily Star, via their online portal, a big price has been put on Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash’s head as the race for his signature hots up.

According to Star reporter Mark Taylor, Forest have “slapped an £18m asking price” on the 22-year-old’s head as Serie A giants AC Milan and West Ham are credited with an interest in acquiring the homegrown Forest youngster in the January transfer window.

According to Mike McGrath’s Telegraph transfer notebook, Moyes’ West Ham have already submitted “an offer worth around £12million in total,” this indicating some form of a structured deal for the Forest youngster. Of course, at £12million, this is a long way off Forest’s valuation of a player they prize highly and not just for the pecuniary value he brings to the club.

Slough-born Cash joined the Reds from the FAB Academy in 2014 after making his way into football with Wycombe Wanderers. After two years with the Under-18s, Cash moved out of the club on a short-term loan deal to Dagenham and Redbridge that stretched from early March 2016 to the end of May that year.

Since that loan, where he featured 12 times for the Daggers (three goals/three assists), Cash has gone on to make 126 appearances for Forest, scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists in the process. That includes 27 games for Forest this season where he has scored twice and added four assists to the Reds promotion-chasing hopes.

The Star’s Taylor states that “Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis has reportedly ordered club scouts to sign a young British full-back as a priority, putting Cash at the top of his list.” With Cash at the top of their list, then Milan will now know what level of cash they have to part with to land their target.

West Ham also now know where they stand regarding their hopes of landing the sought-after defender and they are £6million shy of where Forest themselves are positioned.