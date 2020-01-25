“Bring it on”- Hull City fans comment ahead of Chelsea FA Cup clash

Hull City take Chelsea this evening in the FA Cup and will be looking to cause an upset against Frank Lampard’s side.

The Tigers booked their place in the Fourth Round after a 3-2 away win over Rotherham United earlier month.

Grant McCann’s side welcome Chelsea to a sold-out KCOM Stadium with supporters snapping up tickets for the big clash.

Hull’s form in the Championship has been inconsistent and they now find themselves seven points off the Play-Offs places. They have lost their previous two games 1-0 to Fulham and Derby County respectively and have slipped to 12th in the league.

McCann has spoken to their official club website this week ahead of today’s game: “We’ll be looking to put on a good show. It’s no secret that the league is the most important thing for us but this game will be a good occasion for us so we’ll give it a good go.”

“One thing I can promise the fans is that we will try to get on the front foot. We won’t be sitting back. We’re going to be aggressive and play with high energy and a high press. It’s the FA Cup and I’ve learnt from previous years and previous mistakes that, if you do sit back and wait for opportunities, those opportunities don’t come against Premier League sides.”

“We’ve worked on being on the front foot and getting after them. That’s how we want to play and we’ll just have to see how we go.”

