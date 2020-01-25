Ex-Stoke City, Aston Villa and Hearts midfielder Glenn Whelan joins Fleetwood Town

The 72
Fleetwood Town have signed Glenn Whelan on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The veteran midfielder has penned a deal until the end of the season with the League One side.

Whelan, who is 36 years old, has found a club after parting company with Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts earlier this month. He only joined the Edinburgh side in the summer and made 17 appearances for them before leaving.

After joining Joey Barton’s side, Whelan has told their website: “It’s a good group here, but it’s always hard joining as new group as it is like the first day at school when you go in, but knowing two of the lads here has made it easier. Everything has been fine and I just look forward to get going.”

He started his career in Ireland with Cherry Orchard but switched to Manchester City as a youngster in 20011. He went on to make one senior appearance for City and had a couple of loan spells at Bury before leaving them on a permanent basis to join Sheffield Wednesday in 2004.

Whelan spent three-and-a-half years at Hillsborough and was then snapped up by Stoke City in 2008 for a fee of around £500,000. The Republic of Ireland international became a key player for the Potters and went on to play 338 games for them, helping them win promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club.

Aston Villa snapped him up in 2017 and he was on the books of the Midlands side up until last summer.

