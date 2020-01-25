Leeds United on the brink of snapping up Augustin in shock transfer

According to French source L’Equipe, Leeds United are on the brink of snapping up Monaco’s on-loan striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Augustin’s name was first credibly linked with United early yesterday morning with The Athletic’s Phil Hay (below) tweeted a link to The Athletic’s transfer tracker which said that Augustin had come on the Whites radar.

Via colleagues on the continent, European sources tell @TheAthleticUK that Leeds United are on the trail of Red Bull Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin. Details on our transfer tracker here:https://t.co/5Ut0UGBCN3 — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 24, 2020

Leeds have been actively seeking a striker since Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah from Elland Road, citing the youngster not receiving a sufficient degree of playing time.

Names such as Che Adams, their #1 target, and Andre Gray have been doing the rounds alongside links to the likes of Leigh Griffiths and Dwight Gayle.

However, news from The Athletic writers seems to suggest a switch of focus from domestic targets such as these towards the continent and Augustin is on United’s agenda as the transfer window enters its final week. French national and former Paris Saint-Germain striker, Augustin is currently on loan at AS Monaco from parent club Red Bull Leipzig – the French Ligue 1 club having paid a loan fee thought to have been around £3.6million to secure his services.

Now France’s premier football publication L’Equipe has said that the lure of Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United has proven too much for Paris-born Agustin who they [L’Equipe] say “should join in the coming hours the English club.”

Currently, on loan at Monaco, Augustin has featured in 13 games (10 in Ligue 1) for the French outfit this season since his arrival, getting on the scoresheet in the Coupe de la Ligue game against Marseille. Of his 10 Ligue 1 games, the young striker has only started in two of those appearances.

L’Equipe goes on to add that Bielsa “had made Agustin one of his offensive priorities” and that the Frenchman had asked for time to consider his options with interest from French sides Saint-Etienne and Rennes as well as Premier League side Crystal Palace. However, they say that “Augustin has ruled in favour of Leeds in recent hours,” this seemingly indicating his imminent arrival at Elland Road.

L’Equipe say that the deal bringing Augustin to Elland Road is an initial loan deal for the remainder of this season with a purchase option tagged on at the end. With this news, it could be an interesting day could Saturday.