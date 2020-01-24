Leeds United, Bielsa and Augustin keen on deal but Monaco hold all the cards

After being stymied in the domestic market as clubs such as Southampton and Watford shut up shop on Che Adams and Andre Gray, Leeds United have turned to the continental market and settled on a chase of Jean-Kevin Augustin says The Athletic.

Their transfer tracker for today (January 24) says that the Whites “will attempt to move” for him but only “if Monaco cut short his season-long loan before next Friday’s deadline.” In the world of ‘ifs and ands’ that the transfer market consists of, this may be seen as ‘normal’ practice. However, Whites fans have been stung before and want certainty.

Paris-born 22-year-old Augustin was signed by PSG as an Under-17 player at the start of July 2013, breaking through to the first-team two years later. He featured in 31 games for PSG (two goals/three assists) before a £14.4million move to the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig. He’s featured in 67 games for the German side, scoring 20 goals and adding eight assists.

Currently, on loan at Monaco, Augustin has featured in 13 games (10 in Ligue 1) for the French outfit this season since his arrival, getting on the scoresheet in the Coupe de la Ligue game against Marseille. Of his 10 Ligue 1 games, the young striker has only started in two of those appearances.

Yet, all of that is immaterial if Monaco decide that they do not want to part with the highly-regarded attacker with RB Leipzig said reluctant to recall him from France. The Athletic article (above) says that Leeds United jefe Marcelo Bielsa “is an admirer of the France Under-21 international” and that is something backed up by their writer Phil Hay on Twitter.

it is complicated. Moreso than Adams in some ways. Sounds like Augustin would like to be elsewhere but Monaco want to keep him. Bielsa very keen. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 24, 2020

believe he’s keen. But no pretending it isn’t complex. Fascinating/tense week coming up. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 24, 2020

Fascinating is an interesting way to describe the upcoming six days of the transfer window, half-a-dozen days which could make or break Leeds United’s season. Get the right striker in and Leeds United fans could be basking in the glow of a promotion to the Premier League. Get it all wrong and, instead, Whites fans could be blocking their ears as the mocking chants remind them that their side fell apart…again.