Leeds United to press ahead with “fresh talks” in bid to prise Adams from Saints

In the topsy-turvy transfer world, it appears that Leeds United’s pursuit of Che Adams is not yet over despite the Saints standing firm according to Wayne Veysey writing for Football Insider.

Since the recall of Eddie Nketiah, Leeds United have been on the hunt for a new striker and have set their sights on Southampton’s underused frontman Che Adams. It has been widely reported that the Whites had proposed a loan-to-buy deal with the ‘buy’ proposal part of the deal dependent on promotion to the Premier League.

However, as many times as Leeds United had professed to wanting Adams at the club, the player said also wanting to move, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has dug his heels in saying that the former Birmingham City star was still in his plans and had a vital role to play at St Mary’s. Still, even last night the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath said that Southampton were ready to look again at Leeds United’s proposal.

McGrath said: “Southampton will make a final decision on Leeds United’s deal for Che Adams over the weekend” before adding that “there is hope” from the Whites that Saints chairman Gao Jisheng would sanction a deal. That is something that Football Insider’s Veysey also comments on in his article.

Veysey states that Leeds are set to make a 4th bid for Adams saying that: “The club will hold fresh talks in a bid to persuade Southampton to accept their loan-to-buy offer for Adams.” Veysey goes on to add that signals being given out by Saints bigwigs “have given Leeds some encouragement that a deal can be agreed for Adams by next Friday’s transfer cut-off.”

Hot on the heels of Elia Caprile and Ian Poveda arriving, Leeds United announcing Che Adams ahead of Friday’s deadline would be massive news for the Whites.