Leeds United announce second transfer deal as Poveda arrives – lengthy deal

Leeds United fans had been told that the club was likely to make three deals this transfer window. Tonight’s announcement by the club means that it is two down with the permanent signing of Manchester City youngster Ian Poveda means that there is only one more deal to make for the Whites.

The youngster, a winger able to play both flanks, was thought not to be getting offered a new deal at the Etihad and has chosen to move on from the Mancunians. What is Manchester’s loss is Leeds gain with Poveda arriving at Elland Road on a permanent four-and-a-half-year deal that stretches to the end of summer 2024.

✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of @IancarloP from Premier League side Manchester City — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 24, 2020

Poveda has been on the books of Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal as a youngster as well as a spell at Barcelona between 2012-2014. He was at Brentford for a single season (2015/16) before his move to the Etihad and Manchester City at the beginning of July 2016. This season, Poveda has featured for Manchester City in six Premier League 2 games (one goal/two assists) and four UEFA Youth League games (two goals) as well as in the EFL Trophy victory over Shrewsbury.

The young winger arrives at Elland Road as a like-for-like replacement for Jack Clarke, the former Whites youngster who was recalled from Leeds by new club Spurs after a half-season loan where he struggled to break into Marcelo Bielsa’s plans.

It will also be a signing that will see the England youth star make a big jump up in terms of footballing experience. Poveda is being signed for Leeds United and not to work his way up through the levels at the club. On that last point, Marcelo Bielsa is said to think that Poveda is ‘Championship ready’ and able to adjust without too much acclimatisation.