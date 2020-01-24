Leeds United striker Temenuzhkov posts Instagram story hinting at move away from Whites

According to numerous sources, such as this published by the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Joe Urquhart, Leeds United’s young Bulgarian striker Kun Temenuzhkov could be on the verge of leaving Elland Road.

Urquhart’s article indicates that the young Bulgarian youth international, signed by the Whites from Barcelona’s famed La Masia youth academy, could be on his way out of the club and comes after news from Spain-based journalist Angel Gargia Alvarez (tweet – below).

El @Lleida_Esportiu estaría a punto de firmar según me cuentan a un sub23 del @LUFC, jugador búlgaro que estuvo tres años en @Masia_FCB. Es este jugador @HoskunTemeuzkov. — AngelGarciaAlvarez (@cazurreandoenOK) January 22, 2020

Temenuzhkov arrived as one of the first wave of foreign youngsters brought over from big teams on the continent as Leeds United began to redress the hardships inflicted on the youth set-up at the club under former owner Massimo Cellino. After initially linking with the Under-18s at the club, he went on to break through into the Under-23s and became something of a regular in Carlos Corberan’s squads.

Last season, for Corberan’s young Whites, Temenuzhkov featured regularly and scored seven goals into the bargain. However, and despite signing a new deal in September 2019, he hasn’t featured for the Under-23s since a 2-1 defeat to Crewe’s youngsters back in September.

Whilst there is no official word from Elland Road, the following video on his Instagram story adds credence that the young striker is on his way out of the club.

Barcelona’s El Prat airport is 165km away from Lleida’s Camp d’Esports ground with the Spanish side currently playing in 2ºB – group 3, the third level of football in Spain’s league system. It looks like Kun Temenuzhkov is heading back to the Catalan region, a region where he first began to make a name for himself.