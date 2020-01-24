The 72
Leeds United
Championship

Leeds United switch striker transfer hunt as Augustin targetted – one hitch

Leeds United have, according to The Athletic (Transfer Tracker – January 24, 2020), and supported by their reporter Phil Hay (tweet – below), moved away from domestic striker targets and turned their attention to Red Bull Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Since the departure of Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah, who was recalled by the Gunners after not being sufficiently used by Marcelo Bielsa, the Whites have been in the market for a replacement. Names such as Che Adams, their #1 target, and Andre Gray have been doing the rounds alongside links to the likes of Leigh Griffiths and Dwight Gayle.

However, news from The Athletic writers seems to suggest a switch of focus from domestic targets such as these towards the continent and Augustin is on United’s agenda as the transfer window enters its final week. French national and former Paris Saint-Germain striker, Augustin is currently on loan at AS Monaco from parent club Red Bull Leipzig – the French Ligue 1 club having paid a loan fee thought to have been around £3.6million to secure his services.

Paris-born 22-year-old Augustin was signed by PSG as an Under-17 player at the start of July 2013, breaking through to the first-team two years later. He featured in 31 games for PSG (two goals/three assists) before a £14.4million move to the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig. He’s featured in 67 games for the German side, scoring 20 goals and adding eight assists.

Currently on loan at Monaco, Augustin has featured in 13 games (10 in Ligue 1) for the French outfit this season since his arrival, getting on the scoresheet in the Coupe de la Ligue game against Marseille. Of his 10 Ligue 1 games, the young striker has only started in two of those appearances.

However, The Athletic do urge caution saying that there is one hitch to any deal for the Whites – it’s a big hitch too. They say that any deal with Leeds United for Augustin relies on one thing – Monaco’s say-so. On this, The Athletic state: “but a formal offer would be dependent on Monaco agreeing to send him back to Germany. Monaco are understood to be reluctant to lose him.

For Leeds United fans, eager to have a striker inbound and soon, that eagerness might need to be tempered somewhat if the arrival of Augustin relies on Monaco’s wanting to send him back to Germany.

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

