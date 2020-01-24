Former England international Michael Owen gives prediction on West Ham United vs West Brom

Former England international Michael Owen has given his prediction on Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion. In an interview with BetVictor, Owen said he feels the Hammers will progress to the next round.

Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways with Albion suffering a shock 1-0 defeat to Stoke City in their last game and the Hammers losing 4-1 to Leicester City on Wednesday evening.

West Ham beat Gillingham 2-0 to progress to this stage whilst West Brom were victors against Charlton Athletic, winning 1-0 at the Valley.

Given that automatic promotion is on the agenda for Bilic’s side this season, he is certain to make changes considering they return to league action against Cardiff City on Tuesday evening.

West Ham are suffering with a lengthy injury list and will also more than likely make changes to their line-up with relegation still a possibility in the Premier League following three straight defeats.

Former Liverpool striker Owen had his say on the match: “Former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic returns to the London Stadium on the back of a home loss to Stoke City earlier in the week and the only game the Baggies have won in their last seven was their third-round success at Charlton earlier this month.”

“Albion are still top of the Championship table, but they face a massive league game at Cardiff on Tuesday. West Ham were well-beaten at Leicester in the Premier League in midweek, but, irrespective of that result, I expect them to make it through to the next round in a tight, close game.”

Both sides’ priorities are certainly on the league but with their indifferent form, a win for either club would be a welcome boost and give them momentum for when they return to league action.