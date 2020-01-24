West Brom boss Slaven Bilic focused on ‘difficult test’ but will make changes for West Ham United tie

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has claimed his side are prepared for their ‘difficult test’ against West Ham United on Saturday but admitted he will make changes, as reported on their official website.

The Baggies boss will come up against his former side for the London Stadium encounter and he expects a difficult game. “My first thought when the draw was made was ‘wow’,” Bilic said.

“I can’t deny that it will be a special game for me and Julian Dicks because we played and coached there. Then again, it’s just a normal game for us. It’s a big game, of course. Big stadium, big opponent and a big test for us.”

“But it’s just a normal game. We are a Championship team and we are playing against a Premier League team. You are the target when you come up against a team in a lower division to you. The players are motivated because they want to test themselves against the higher teams.”

“Now we are in that situation. We want to compete against a side playing one level above us. If you add to that that we are playing in a very big stadium in the Emirates FA Cup, it’s a privilege to be a part of this type of game.”

The Croatian also claimed he will rest some of his key players as he takes into account that his side travel to Cardiff to face the Bluebirds on Tuesday evening when they return to league action.

“It’s great to go through in the FA Cup, but we have to think about our game against Cardiff on Tuesday which is the priority and I have no problem saying that.”

“We’re going to rest some players and we are going to try some players, therefore it’s going to be a good test. “It’s a great opportunity for the players who will feature and it’s also a great opportunity for me to watch them. We need them all. We have to rest some players who really need it.”